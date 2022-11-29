Since March 2020, Blood Assurance’s chief medical officer has notified regional hospitals about critically low blood supply six times.
The notifications strongly recommend that hospitals halt elective procedures to save blood for emergency situations such as car accidents, shootings or natural disasters.
Before COVID, the CMO had never sent out that kind of notification.
“We’re in a critical stage right now,” said Max Winitz, media relations coordinator for Blood Assurance, a nonprofit full-service regional blood center serving over 70 health care facilities in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.
“This has been a chaotic time for blood centers across the country.”
The diminishing blood supply has only worsened lately due to a “tridemic” of COVID, the flu and RSV, a respiratory virus most harmful to infants, young children and other vulnerable populations.
“It’s quite alarming because it’s not even winter yet,” said Blood Assurance COO Christopher Swafford in a news release. “You add these illnesses into the mix along with holiday travel and it’s just a perfect storm. I fear things are going to get worse before they get better, which is why it’s imperative for donors to show up now and help replenish the community blood supply.”
Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood to Bowling Green’s TriStar Greenview Regional hospital, Winitz said.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, Blood Assurance had less than a day’s supply of O-positive blood; only 106 units were available when the ideal supply would be closer to 750 units to cover 3-5 days.
There was also only a day’s worth of O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood Tuesday.
O-negative blood types are universal donors, meaning their blood can be given to anyone, while O-positive blood types are the most common, and can give their blood to any other positive blood type.
“Those are vital bloods for the hospital to have in stock,” Winitz said.
Blood Assurance relies on its multiple daily mobile blood drives to keep up its supply, in addition to its brick-and-mortar donation centers.
However, many businesses are canceling or postponing their mobile drives because too many employees are out sick.
Even when employees are in, the work-from-home policies implemented since the pandemic began mean that the mobile drives have a smaller pool from which to attract donors. That’s the main reason blood supply is low, Winitz said.
For others, a fear of needles is the reason why they don’t donate. Many also say they’ve just never been asked.
Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and running through the end of the following week, Blood Assurance is bringing a blood drive to Bowling Green to thank all of the donors following the 2021 tornadoes and honor the lives of the victims.
The Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drive will have mobile stations at WNKY, the Bowling Green Ballpark, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and several other locations to be announced later.
Anyone over 17 (or 16 with parental consent) that is in good health is eligible, no matter whether they’ve been vaccinated from COVID and the flu or not, Winitz said.
To donate outside of next week’s event, find a mobile unit or brick-and-mortar donation center at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/geo.
There are multiple incentives for those who donate in December, including a flannel blanket while supplies last and a chance to enter to win prizes including Airpods, Garmin watches, an IPhone 14 Pro and a Kindle.
Winitz encourages all eligible donors to participate this holiday season.
“Yes, you are going to experience that one second of discomfort, but just think of all the people that you are helping that are in much greater pain,” he said. “A single donation can save three lives. To me, that is the greatest incentive of all. Now more than ever, we need donors to be heroes.”