The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force on Wednesday announced the arrest of three persons it says are part of a "complex network" of individuals traveling into Kentucky from Illinois and Tennessee to fill forged prescriptions.
According to the DTF, Dominic Escamilla, 21, of Aurora, Illinois; Deion L. Fisher, 26, of Dolton, Illinois, and Daniel James Waters of Knoxville, Tennessee, have all been arrested on charges that include Criminal Possession of a Forged Prescription, 1st Degree and Attempting to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud.
Per the task force, its detectives had been investigating individuals coming to Bowling Green from other states to fill forged prescriptions for Phenergan with Codeine "for several weeks."
The DTF said that Escamilla entered Sheldon's Pharmacy on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday to fill a forged prescription for the aforementioned drug.
Detectives made contact with Escamilla at Donato's after he left the pharmacy. He then attempted to flee when detectives identified themselves.
Escamilla was physically restrained and placed in custody, and has also been charged with Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree.
Per the task force, a person in a black Toyota SUV rental was identified as Escamilla’s accomplice leaving the pharmacy area. The Kentucky State Police and Simpson County Drug Task Force were given a broadcast to observe for the vehicle, which the Simpson County DTF stopped on I-65 and Fisher was taken into custody.
According to the task force, the prescription is the same patient name used when Waters attempted to fill a forged prescription on Wednesday when he was arrested by the DTF on Scottsville Road.
Per the DTF, the accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court and appearance in Warren County Circuit Court.
The task force is working with the Knoxville Police Department HIDTA Group in the investigation. The DTF wrote that more charges are expected as the investigation continues.