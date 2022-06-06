The Commemorative Air Force, founded to preserve combat aircraft from throughout U.S. history, is bringing a trio of classic planes to Bowling Green.
The icons of high-altitude combat will be in town for three days beginning Tuesday, offering tours to the public as well as select “Living History Flight Experiences” on board the historical trio.
The CAF’s mission is to educate and inspire the public about military history as well as to honor the memory of the men and women who flew these aircraft – a memory that is fading quickly due to the passage of time.
“These folks are leaving us rapidly, and it’s important we keep this history alive in the memories of the current and future generations,” Nancy Kwiecien, the executive officer of the Commemorative Air Force for the Gulf Coast Wing, said.
The vintage planes are cared for by a team with experience working on older aircraft. Kwiecien said that CAF’s aircraft undergo a rigorous maintenance routine – “more than what’s required by the FAA, who we have permission to fly from.”
“Many hours are invested in maintenance for every hour of flight,” Kwiecien said. The CAF has a stable of about 180 historical aircraft.
The fleet coming to Bowling Green includes the B-17G Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, one of just three of its kind still in the sky today. A Curtiss SB2C Helldiver, known for dive bombing, and a twin engine Navy transport named JRB-6 Little Raider will also be featured.
According to b17texasraiders.org, which recounts the bomber’s entire history in minute detail, Texas Raiders was accepted by the U.S. Army in 1945 and embarked on its first operational flight in 1947.
The bomber was no longer needed for wartime efforts, but instead of heading for the scrapyard, it was transferred to the Navy.
There, she kept an eye on the East Coast for any Soviet activity and was known to occasionally fly hurricane reconnaissance to track storms.
She made her final military flight in 1955. Only four of the 12,731 B-17s ever built logged more military time than Texas Raiders.
According to militaryfactory.com, the SB2C sank more ship tonnage than any other type of aircraft of WW II. It was the final dive bomber made for the Navy.
The CAF’s SB2C is currently the only airworthy aircraft of its kind.
Little Raider was built in 1947 and did not see combat, instead providing civilian services. The plane seats six and every one, except for the pilot’s, is available to book for a Living History Flight Experience.
All three aircraft will provide these flights. Seats can be booked online at b17texasraiders.org or on the ground at the event, but Kwiecien recommends reserving in advance.
Aircraft will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding flight times, Tuesday-Thursday at CO-MAR Aviation, 1020 Woodhurst St. Admission is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12 and $20 for a family of up to five. Admission includes access to all three aircraft for cockpit tours.