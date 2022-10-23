Every time it rained in Smiths Grove in the 1960s, the Bevarly family’s laundry would run red. When Margaret Bevarly washed her husband Carroll’s white shirts, they were ruined by the red, muddy water. When they drained the water after their daughter Amy’s baths, a quarter inch of mud was left behind in the tub. The family didn’t dare drink the water.
By 1979, Smiths Grove’s waterworks had been transferred from private ownership to city ownership to county ownership to fix the groundwater pollution problem, with a 10,500 gallon whey dump in a nearby sinkhole that ended in a $2.1 million pollution lawsuit in- between, according to Daily News articles from the time.
In 2019, a series of gasoline odors raised red flags at Lost River Cave. After months of investigation and a state emergency declaration, investigators determined an underground storage tank leak was the origin of the spill.
Most recently, Lost River Cave’s suds mystery was solved, with Henkel named as the pollutant.
In the karst terrain of southcentral Kentucky, history repeats itself. Unlike most of Earth’s core, karst terrain lacks the layers of rich soil, silt, sand and gravel that act as natural filters for rainfall and everything that washes into the ground with it, said Rho Lansden, Lost River Cave director. The quarter of the world that lies on karst terrain is more susceptible to groundwater pollution without this filter.
“Karst is such a unique terrain and it’s easy to forget about the impact we have because the groundwater is not seen,” Lansden said. “It’s up to everyone to teach their children that what we use and put into the ground is directly impacting our groundwater.”
So, what can southcentral Kentucky do to avoid another repetition of history?
A 1981 karst hydrology report written by Dr. Nick Crawford, a Western Kentucky University geology professor, considered this question. He believed that an attempt to direct all stormwater runoff to Barren River, instead of through the caves, would be prohibitively expensive considering the thousands of sinkholes in the area that would need to be considered.
“Since urban stormwater runoff carries pollutants into the underground streams under Bowling Green, it would be desirable to keep it out of the caves. However, it does not appear to be practical or even possible to do so,” Crawford wrote.
Instead, Crawford suggested making smaller stormwater management decisions that would reduce sinkhole flooding and pollution from urban stormwater runoff, including:
restriction of development in areas with sinkholes that were particularly susceptible to flooding;
installation of silt traps, trash guards and other filtration devices in areas with lower pollution risk to clean runoff better before it entered the cave system; and
creating flood retention reservoirs to control the flow of water underground.
Education is also critical, said Dave Foster, Hidden River Cave executive director, particularly as industrial and residential development is set to increase along the fast-growing interstate corridor between Louisville and Nashville. This development will bring more demands upon the land, he said.
“Large areas of places that used to be broad, extensive farmland are going to become housing and and you’re going to see even more threats to the caves and waterways and water systems,” Foster said.
The environment is more under threat than it was 20 years ago, and 20 years ago, it was more at threat than 20 years before that, Foster said. Since the environmental movement of the 1970s and ’80s, some political actors have pushed back against what they saw as environmental overreach, making protection of karst terrain even more difficult, he added.
“So we’ve got to make sure that when people come in, they do it right. If they don’t do it right, you’ll end up destroying things and creating bigger problems,” he said. “I think we’re in for a tough ride.”
