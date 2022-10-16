In the summer of 1982, L.J. Keith’s ducks started dying.
Keith operated a farm on Nashville Road, featuring a spring feeding into a pond used by her cattle and her ducks. After noticing the disturbing trend of duck fatalities, Keith filed a report with the Kentucky Environmental Protection Cabinet, which found low levels of harmful chemicals in the pond water.
The entire incident was forgotten until the following spring, when Keith’s pond was a major clue in an investigation into pollution at Lost River Cave.
Bowling Green is one of the largest cities, if not the largest, built on karst terrain. Thousands of sinkholes, or bowl-like depressions, create a gentle rollercoaster of dips in the ground where limestone foundations have been weakened over time by rainfall.
Underlying karst terrain poses a unique problem, though. When rainfall makes its way underground, through the soil and limestone, it eventually pools in an underground cave system. And when that rainfall is joined by urban, industrial and agricultural development runoff before entering sinkholes, storm drains or dry wells, any harmful chemicals or substances also end up in the cave system and cause problems.
“We are not independent of each other – what we do on the surface impacts the underground and that can in turn impact us back on the surface,” said Katie Cielinski, Lost River Cave philanthropy director. “Understanding that relationship is really important.”
In the 1980s, Bowling Green’s Lost River Cave was the site of two prime examples of the havoc pollution in karst terrain can wreak.
The chemical spill
A year after Keith’s duck incident, the Environmental Protection Cabinet found itself back in Bowling Green to solve a new case.
In September 1983, after a particularly heavy rainfall, pools of scum three inches thick appeared in over 2,000 feet of Lost River, and a diesel fuel-like substance covered the walls and ceiling, according to a 1983 Daily News article.
The area around the cave smelled like paint thinner.
Water samples taken by the Kentucky Division of Water detected concerning levels of benzene, a potentially-explosive component of gasoline that causes cancer, and methylene chloride, a highly toxic chemical that can be used as a paint remover or an anesthetic.
Dr. Nick Crawford, a Western Kentucky University geology professor, suspected that an industrial park was the culprit, based on his knowledge that the cave’s waterways ran underneath the park at certain points.
Crawford’s hypothesis was eventually proven incorrect in an investigation that almost didn’t happen.
A week after the water samples found benzene and methylene chloride in Lost River, the Kentucky National Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet told the Daily News that it was abandoning the search.
“We did put forth an effort for a week or so (to discover the source of the pollution),” said Jerry Hurst, a spokesperson for the cabinet, in the March 2, 1983, article.
Hurst said that considering the number of sinkholes that fed into the underground river system, it would be like “finding a needle in a haystack,” and the cabinet only had one field representative to cover the entire 10-county area.
“Due to a lack of resources and other things coming up, we just abandoned it,” Hurst said. “We don’t have time to trace it. And the problem is not as bad as all the other problems we’ve got to spend that much time.”
Less than a month after that, the cabinet backtracked again. In April 1983, the state restarted the investigation, this time with the EPA’s assistance.
It led them right back to Keith’s pond.
“Volatile chemicals discovered in the pond, including benzene and methylene chloride, are some of the same materials recently found in Lost River,” a 1983 Daily News article stated. “Officials say they suspect the two contaminations are related.”
Officials determined that the spring feeding into the pond was the real source, but they didn’t know where its origin was. Multichem Corp. and FMC, two industrial companies nearby, cooperated with the investigation.
Both said they had been cleared by environmental agencies the previous year, but Multichem Corp. pulled all its tanks out and moved to Tennessee after it found several leaking tanks.
Subsequent Daily News articles did not mention a confirmed culprit, but Dr. Chris Groves, a WKU geology professor, said that one of the other industrial park companies ended up being at fault.
Unfortunately, it didn’t take Lost River Cave long to become entangled in another, even scarier pollution problem.
The gas leak
When schoolchildren have to evacuate school because of gas fumes coming into their classroom, things get serious, Groves said.
In the mid-1980s, that’s exactly what happened at two Bowling Green schools, District-McGinnis Elementary and Parker Bennett.
Immediately, all hands were on deck to fix the issue, which had first been detected in George Diamond’s basement.
Diamond, who lived on South Sunrise Drive, noticed one day that gas fumes were coming from his home, which didn’t use any gas. He called the city, which was equally confused, and then the media. The media attention exposed that Diamond’s neighbors were experiencing a similar problem.
Again, Crawford came up with the leading theory. He hypothesized that there was a gas leak somewhere in an underground storage tank that had gotten into the cave system. Since gasoline floats, he figured it could emit fumes that would rise up to the ceiling of the cave and in the back way through drainage pipes into the affected Bowling Green homes and buildings. This time, Crawford would not be proven wrong.
The Environmental Protection Agency tapped the CDC to investigate. After detecting benzene in the impacted homes, the EPA quickly issued a health advisory, which allowed Bowling Green to bypass the usual years-long waiting list to secure environmental cleanup funds.
Practically the next morning, Groves said the EPA had given them $1 million to do whatever they needed to solve the problem.
Community fears were heightened by a sewer line explosion in Louisville that blew up at least 11 blocks in 1981, just a few years earlier. The explosion had been caused by hexane, a chemical used by a pet food factory.
“Nick pointed out to whoever would listen, that’s what could happen,” Groves said. “But Lost River Cave is not under the middle of the street. It could be under anywhere at any time. It really elevated the concern.”
Cave explorers like Groves spent weeks searching for a “giant gas bubble” in Lost River Cave – between a rock blockage caused by a collapsed sinkhole on the surface and the point at which the cave became completely filled with water instead of air – to find answers.
They never found it, due to blockages impossible to navigate past, but eventually, other methods found the culprits, Groves said.
“In various investigations, EPA, the Division of Water and Nick’s crew found three factories discharging toxic waste into sinkholes and four leaking gasoline tanks in town,” Groves said.
One of the leaking gasoline tanks had 13 tiny, pencil-sized holes in it, created over decades of contact with small pebbles outside the tank. In karst terrain, that’s sometimes all it takes.
The cleanup
Lost River Cave has a storied history. It’s been used by prehistoric peoples, Confederate soldiers and Jesse James’ gang. It’s been the locale for a corn-grinding mill and a formal nightclub. But after the nightclub died out in the 1960s, it was largely abandoned.
By 1991, Lost River Cave had been closed for business for over three decades. The only sign of its bright past were the remnants of a dance club floor and a leaky dam that would take thousands of dollars to repair.
Groves said that when the recently incorporated Friends of Lost River Cave ventured down the trail for their monthly cleanups, they found spray-painted cave walls, too many beer cans to count and a collapsed Volkswagen that volunteers assumed had been pushed off Nashville Road down into the mouth of the cave.
After months of tedious cleanup work and years of planning, Lost River Cave eventually became the park and tourist attraction it is today.
Lost River Cave’s story is one of redemption, Cielinksi said.
“The cleanup effort that happened made it possible for our organization to come in and give tours of the cave and give educational programs,” she said. “That will hopefully teach people why it’s important that we protect it so that we never go back to what’s happened in the past.”