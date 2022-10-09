Once upon a time, National Park Service geologist Jim Quinlan suspected a local motel of polluting the groundwater leading to Hidden River Cave. After sharing his hypothesis, the motel refused to let Quinlan investigate. He wasn’t so easily discouraged.
Legend has it, Quinlan tapped one of his graduate students to book a room and flush blue dye down the toilet. Sure enough, the blue dye reappeared in the exact spot where the cave pollution was located, confirming Quinlan’s suspicions.
Whether fact or fiction, this cave groundwater pollution story is reminiscent of dozens of others involving polluters who refuse to cooperate, believing that they couldn’t possibly be close enough to the cave pollution to be the source. The blue dye that maps cave systems usually proves otherwise.
When it comes to the flow of groundwater in karst regions, “a mile or two is nothing,” said David Foster, Hidden River Cave executive director.
Nowadays, it’s a predictable cycle, Foster said. Everything is going great in Hidden River Cave, pollution-wise, and then a new industry comes into town. A few weeks pass, and then the cave water starts to smell weird. Foster visits the new industry owners and gives them a spiel about the extra diligence required to handle waste in karst regions. Then the problem is fixed, until a decade or so later, when the next new industry comes to Horse Cave.
“Education is something that you have to continue to do,” Foster said. “The world we live in is constantly changing.”
It can be a tiring process, Foster said, but it’s a far better dilemma than the one Hidden River Cave found itself in circa 1985, when American Cave Conservation Association members were gearing up to enter a new battlefield: politics.
Everything’s Political
Once the ACCA and the Environmental Protection Agency came up with a regional sewer plan that would connect Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City and Mammoth Cave National Park before dumping treated effluent into the Green River, they embarked on a sales tour. First stop: local and regional government.
Immediately, they ran into opposition.
“At the time you had people making statements, things like, ‘Well, why not let the caves take the sewage? That’s a good use for the caves,’ ” Foster said. “Things like, ‘Well, if we build a sewage system in Horse Cave, the cost of treating the sewage is going to go up and the rates are going to go up. And we’ve got all these seniors living on fixed incomes and nobody’s going to be able to afford their sewer bills.’ ”
Fiscally-concerned locals also feared that a creamery and metal plating plant, potential pollutants that doubled as the town’s only two industries, would be forced to close if conservationists got what they wanted.
Regionally, Cave City was on board with the plan, but Park City and Mammoth Cave weren’t as cooperative, said Tom Aley, groundwater hydrologist and ACCA member.
“You have rivalry between little towns in Kentucky and throughout much of the United States and especially in the South,” Aley said. “It can be very defeating. It’s hard to get people to work together to get something accomplished. … We were not able to get Park City into it as we liked or the national park because of that kind of politicking that went on.”
Everyone was interested in their portion of the sewer plan, but not so interested in contributing funds for somebody else’s portion, Foster said. As a nonprofit, ACCA tried to work the middle and pushed the city council to keep moving forward.
ACCA also solicited the help of local congressional representative Bill Natcher, who just happened to be the No. 2 guy in the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.
Second stop: Congress.
Bowling Green’s Natcher, a Democrat, worked with fellow Kentuckians Mitch McConnell and Wendell Ford in the Senate to put together a $2 million amendment to the annual appropriations bill in 1985. The amendment’s stated purpose, according to the Congressional Record, was “to assist local communities to protect Mammoth Cave National Park from groundwater pollution.”
The threat of “irreparable damage” to Mammoth Cave resources was exemplified by what had happened to Hidden River Cave, just seven miles east of the national park, the amendment stated.
“A visit to this cave today is an unforgettable, pungent experience. It stinks! Its once abundant fauna of blindfish, blind crayfish and other creatures has been totally wiped out by the effects of sewage, whey and industrial waste,” the amendment stated. “Also, a once substantial tourist industry has been destroyed.”
The amendment passed, and with the addition of EPA, state and local funding, the $15 million regional sewer system was finally built.
The Grand Re-opening
In December 1989, the upgraded Horse Cave Sewage Treatment Plant began operation, according to a 1993 National Speleological Society article by biologist Julian Lewis. Not long after, Cave City’s plant did the same.
Suddenly, the smell that had plagued Horse Cave for decades was gone.
Today’s regional system consists of a main pipeline between Horse Cave and Cave City’s sewage treatment plants – upgraded to chemical filtering in place of the previous, less stringent trickling filter system – with secondary pipelines from Park City and Mammoth Cave linked to the system along the way to Green River instead of cave-destined sinkholes.
The project engineers also took the karst region’s unstable geography into consideration when choosing a stretchier, less brittle type of pipe less susceptible to cracking and leaking, Aley said.
The Horse Cave locals were half-right – the creamery and metal plating factories did close, but it turned out to be an economic boost. Before, the EPA and the Kentucky Division of Water had essentially given Horse Cave the “death sentence,” prohibiting any additional factories from coming due to the town’s lack of a treatment plant that could handle the industrial waste, Foster said.
After building adequate sewage infrastructure, it wasn’t long before business was booming.
“We went from having around 100 factory jobs and plants that were putting their waste right into sinkholes to having over 3,000 factory jobs in a town that didn’t even have 3,000 people,” Foster said. “I don’t think that’s the message that you hear very many places – conservation is good for business.”
Nearly a decade after her first, ill-fated trip to Hidden River Cave, Lewis entered the cave in 1991 to find a near return to normalcy. Dozens of crayfish were back, signifying the return of adequate oxygen levels to support normal cave life.
“The smell was remarkable … like a cave!” Lewis wrote.
Now, the cave is home to 21 endemic cave species and groundwater close to drinking water quality, according to a recent study.
Ignorance ≠ Bliss
The ACCA’s American Cave and Karst Center opened in 1992, and has been educating visitors about the complications of groundwater in karst terrain ever since.
While Foster said the initial opening was a bit premature, in the past decades, they’ve gathered the money and time to build a full attraction and cave tour, bringing in 20,000 visitors a year and leading up to Sunset Dome, one of the largest cave rooms in the U.S.
It’s not all happily ever after, though. The occasional polluter requires Foster to play “underground detective,” reporting violations to the EPA and the Kentucky Division of Water, taking water samples and driving around the sinkhole basin to look out for anything new or unusual.
Most industries don’t intend to be bad actors. After all, they have a brand to uphold, Foster said. More often, they aren’t educated about karst regions or middle managers under pressure to cut costs think they can get away with illegal dumping.
Nowadays, when there are hiccups, Foster can count on the help of local leaders and politicians, who now see Hidden River Cave as an asset worth protecting.
“I don’t know if we’re always seeing progress in this world,” Foster said. “But in my little world, that’s progress – if they care enough that you’re an important part of the community, rather than just trying to cover it up, they’ll fix it.”
Hidden River Cave’s transformation story is enough to make Cinderella jealous. And to think, it all started with a team of conservationists, armed with dedication and a little blue dye.