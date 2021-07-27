A two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 165 led to the death of a Simpson County man.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred near the nine-mile marker of I-165 in Warren County around 3 p.m.
Investigation indicated that a 1999 Ford F-350 with a gooseneck trailer driven by Anthony Rutledge, 53, of Henderson, was traveling north on I-165 when the front driver's side tire of his vehicle failed.
Rutledge lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median into southbound I-165, where his vehicle struck a 1997 Kenworth commercial vehicle driven by David A. McClain, 52, of Franklin.
McClain was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rutledge was taken to The Medical Center for treatment.