A protest outside Bowling Green Police Department headquarters was disrupted Friday night when a man in a pickup truck reportedly struck a demonstrator while traveling on Kentucky Street.
According to a description of the event on social media, the protesters had gathered there as part of the Black Lives Matter movement to honor both George Floyd, who died Monday in Minneapolis after being handcuffed by police, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed March 13 after Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered her apartment while serving a no-knock warrant.
During Friday's event in Bowling Green, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 was traveling on Kentucky Street during a time when a group of protesters were in one of the road's two lanes.
According to an arrest citation, the truck slowed down but struck a woman twice during a time when there was an open lane that the driver, James Brandon Hunton, 25, of Bowling Green could have used.
Police stopped Hunton in front of BGPD headquarters and detained him.
"When asked if his vehicle struck the victim, Hunton stated, 'Probably so, there were protestors blocking the f------ road, they deserved to be hit, anybody would,' " the arrest citation said.
The woman involved in the incident told police she was struck twice in the torso and leg area, and she had no serious injuries, the citation said.
Hunton was booked Friday evening into Warren County Regional Jail on a felony count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
