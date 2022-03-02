Progress on Operation PRIDE’s “BeautifI-65” project intended to enhance the look of the five Interstate 65 exits leading to Bowling Green continues to demand more manpower and horsepower on the part of the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer told Warren Fiscal Court on Monday that the transfer of a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck from the Warren County Regional Jail to the parks department will give him the extra equipment needed to fully utilize a litter abatement crew to pick up litter around the interchanges.
“We’re expanding our Operation PRIDE community service program at the I-65 exits,” Kummer said. “The Ford truck will be used for that.”
Kummer said county jail inmate crews will pick up the litter, but the county also has five staff members assigned to maintaining the “BeautifI-65” project.
“We’re maintaining all the exits,” Kummer said. “It’s a considerable amount of property.”
The pickup truck is the latest piece of equipment assigned to maintaining the exits that include landscaping and fencing designed to make the entrances to Bowling Green more enticing.
Last year, fiscal court approved spending $55,428.67 to purchase three John Deere mowers and one John Deere Gator from Wright Implement for use at the I-65 exits. They approved spending another $8,375.81 to purchase blowers, trimmers and push mowers.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said those costs would be split equally with the city of Bowling Green.
The project was started by former Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Webb, who has raised nearly $3 million to complete the beautification that includes “gateways” near exits 20 and 30 that will feature large signs, flags and lighting.
The southern gateway near the Carter Sims Road overpass is nearly finished, with a 50-foot-long stone wall erected with lettering touting Bowling Green, Warren County and Western Kentucky University.
A northern gateway is projected to be located on the former site of a rest stop near what is now exit 30.
The truck to be used for “BeautifI-65” was one of a number of parks-related items fiscal court approved.
Magistrates also approved renewal of a partnership agreement between the parks department and Warren County Public Schools that allows the parks department to utilize 22 county schools gymnasiums and more than a dozen baseball and softball fields.
Under the new 31-month agreement, the parks department will help mow and trim several school properties.
First District Magistrate Doug Gorman called the agreement with the schools “an unbelievable benefit to the youth of the county.”
The magistrates also approved spending $11,000 to HB Clark Signature Disc Golf Course Design for replacing disc golf signs at Basil Griffin, Ephram White, Phil Moore and Buchanon parks. Kummer said some of the signs had been vandalized and that they would be replaced by what he called “vandal-proof” signs.
Magistrates approved spending $13,200 to Bluegrass Ballfields for six portable pitching mounds to be used throughout the parks system.
Also approved was an expenditure of $2,500 to Reynolds Sealing and Striping for repairs to the inline hockey rink at Griffin Park.
