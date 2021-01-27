Development of a trucking operation along Russellville Road, opposed since 2019 by residents of the nearby Stone Crest subdivision, just keeps on truckin’.
A limited liability corporation called Southwest Developers – with John Huggins, Stephen Stucy, John Higgins and Larkin Ritter listed as members – won unanimous approval last week from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning that is expected to lead to a trucking company rolling in to the 19.58-acre parcel that is near the new Southwest Parkway that connects to South Central Industrial Park.
The parcel at 6309 Russellville Road near the Tennessee Valley Authority office building got the planning commission’s OK for rezoning from agriculture to light industrial.
Planning commission staff report said “the property is being rezoned to light industrial to accommodate a potential trucking terminal.”
Kevin Brooks, the attorney representing Southwest Developers, said the rezoning was requested “to enable a trucking terminal-type business.”
Such a plan was hardly embraced by Stone Crest residents in 2019, who turned out in force in September of that year to oppose a rezoning application for an 83.41-acre parcel that was to include a trucking operation along with businesses and apartments.
That rezoning was voted down by the planning commission before a development team headed by Mirsad Alic of Bowling Green’s Greenline Express trucking company tweaked the development plan and won approval from both the planning commission and Bowling Green City Commission.
That compromise plan called for a 12.1-acre single-family portion, with a maximum of 30 lots, to border Stone Crest and provide a buffer of sorts from the highway business and light industrial pieces of the development.
Brooks isn’t sure where that development, which was approved by the city commission in January 2020, now stands. He said this latest project put together by the Southwest Developers group is on a portion of the property far removed from Stone Crest.
“This is part of the same parent tract,” Brooks said. “But that (earlier) project was adjacent to Stone Crest. This is not adjacent.”
Although no Stone Crest residents joined Thursday’s online meeting to protest the rezoning, one resident of that subdivision expressed concerns about putting a trucking operation near the residential area.
“The latest rezoning is adjacent to TVA and what was rezoned to light industrial the last go-round,” Stone Crest resident Garry Chaffin said in an email. “We are not thrilled that industrial continues to be approved near and between residential areas on Russellville Road.The increased truck traffic, noise and storm run-off is a concern.”
Brooks pointed out that the parcel is not contiguous to Russellville Road, so a new street will need to be constructed from Russellville Road to the property.
The attorney said he “feels sure” the new street will be designed to connect to the Southwest Parkway, thus allowing trucks to exit onto Russellville Road or onto Nashville Road by passing through the South Central Industrial Park.
Rezoning of the property will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.