The murder of a young woman by her husband – both former Bowling Green residents – will be the focus of an episode of a true crime TV series that examines cases involving people who kill a family member.
The Investigation Discovery series “Relatively Evil” will air an episode titled “Living Lies” that looks at the death of Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation Discovery is on Channel 44 of Spectrum Cable packages in Bowling Green.
Lauren Phelps, 29, died at her home in Raleigh, N.C., in 2017 after suffering multiple stab wounds. Her husband, Matthew Phelps, eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Lauren Phelps once lived in Bowling Green and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran School. She also attended the church at Holy Lutheran in the 1990s before her family moved to North Carolina.
Matthew Phelps was from Bowling Green and attended school with Lauren before reconnecting with her online years later. They were married in 2016.
The case drew national attention when police released a 911 call made by Matthew Phelps in which he claimed he took too much cold medicine and then woke to find his wife dead on the floor. In the call, Matthew Phelps told a dispatcher he had blood all over him and there was a bloody knife on the bed.
A toxicology report found cold medicine in his system the night of the killing, but not at a toxic level that would cause hallucinations.
An autopsy determined Lauren Phelps had 123 stab wounds.
In the episode, family members provide perspective about Lauren Phelps’ life, her career aspirations and the difficulties that she experienced in her marriage to Matthew Phelps.
The show also details Matthew Phelps’ first failed marriage and his struggles with the prospect of his second wife leaving him, as well as evidence of a fascination with murder and a secret Instagram account.
Premiering last month, the “Relatively Evil” series looks at six cases in which family dynamics have deadly consequences. “Living Lies” is the fifth episode in the series.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.