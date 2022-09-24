Pulsating, polyethnic music mixed with colorful costumes and the aroma of Asian, Hispanic, European and even some American cuisine Saturday in Bowling Green’s Circus Square Park.
It was the latest in many new experiences for Nasir Ahmad, one that may have had him and the dozens of his fellow Afghanistan refugees and immigrants who accompanied him just a bit overwhelmed.
Ahmad, as the new Afghan community navigator for the city of Bowling Green, was on hand with an educational booth Saturday at the Bowling Green International Festival.
His presence is testament to the reach and the inclusiveness of an event that started in 1989 as a celebration of the diversity of a city that is now home to some 12,000 international residents.
And growing.
Ahmad is one of more than 400 Afghans who have come to Bowling Green in recent months, and he said Saturday’s event was a great way for the city’s newest refugees and immigrants to assimilate.
“This will help the Afghan community to acclimate and learn more about the community,” said Ahmad, who has been in Bowling Green only since last December. “It’s a chance for us to interact and share our culture.”
If nothing else, Ahmad has already caught on to the purpose of the International Festival, a day-long event expected to pull in as many as 15,000 people who enjoy a one-stop sampling of the city’s multicultural makeup.
Longtime Bowling Green resident Chris Thorn, who was accompanied by his wife and two grandchildren Saturday as they sampled the festival’s entertainment and edible treats, summed up the festival.
“This is emblematic of what Bowling Green is,” said Thorn, CEO of Graves Gilbert Clinic and a past chairman of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re a true melting pot.”
Celebrating that status as a “melting pot” that brings together various nationalities is what the festival is all about, said a veteran member of the International Festival board of directors.
“This is a chance to showcase the diversity in our community and give our international residents an opportunity to educate the native-born residents about their cultures,” said Leyda Becker, international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green and secretary for the International Festival board. “We’re always excited to bring this event to Bowling Green.”
One of Becker’s duties Saturday was honoring the memory of Khin “Jimmy” Maung Nyunt, a leader of Bowling Green’s community of refugees and immigrants from the war-turn southeast Asian country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).
“Jimmy was the main person who made sure the Burmese community was represented at this festival every year,” Becker said.
Ling Israel Kee, the current president of the Burma Nationals Organization in Bowling Green, said Nyunt, who died earlier this year, was also a strong voice for spreading the message about the difficulties in his home country, which is again under military rule after a 2021 coup overthrew its elected leader.
“We come here to present our culture,” Kee said. “More importantly, we want to be a voice that tells people about the situation in our home country.”
That educational element of the International Festival is important, said Bowling Green Educational Management Solutions President Terrill Martin, whose organization provides language and cultural curricula in local schools.
“It’s very important to share cultures,” Martin said. “My first trip to China in 2011 changed my whole perspective and gave me a deeper appreciation of the struggles faced by those in other countries.”