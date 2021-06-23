GLASGOW – Katie Hawks and others who are part of the Entertain Glasgow organization are praying for more rain before Saturday.
They want more rain so the water level in the creek at Beaver Creek Park along Beaver Trail Road is high enough for people to float down it during Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue – a free event consisting of live entertainment, food vendors, activities for children and fireworks.
“Right now the creek is very, very low. Like everything outdoors, there is a chance we can’t tube or we will have to modify something, so we’re just hoping we get rain so the creek comes back up between now and then,” said Hawks, co-chair of Entertain Glasgow.
This will be the third time for Entertain Glasgow to put on Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue.
“We had to skip it last year because of the pandemic, so we are excited to bring it back to life,” she said.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. with tube rides down the creek and children’s activities. Tubes and life jackets will be provided.
“We recommend they wear shoes. They can wear bathing suits or come fully clothed. They will be getting wet. The tubing ride is about 20 to 30 minutes long, depending on how much water is in the creek,” Hawks said. “You float from one end of the creek to the other and then you can get shuttled back to the beginning. You can do it as many times as you want.”
Children’s activities include pony rides, train rides, water inflatables, water obstacle events, cornhole and sidewalk chalk for those who want to be creative.
Ten food vendors are expected to be at the event, selling everything from barbecue to banana splits, she said.
“People are welcome to bring their lawn chairs, their picnic blankets, their beach towels and come hang out for the day,” Hawks said.
Coolers are also welcome, but alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Scott, Murphy and Daniel LLC of Bowling Green is title sponsor for Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue.
The Murphy Construction Group Career Caravan, a mobile career recruiting unit, will be on site during the event. The career caravan travels to communities in southcentral and western Kentucky providing people an opportunity to apply for positions with the company.
“We plan to add over 100 employees,” said Jennifer Pedigo, executive administrative assistant for the company. “Over 65% of our workforce has been with the company 15 to 35 years. Our goal is to offer qualified candidates permanent careers in the construction industry.”
Live entertainment will begin at 3 p.m., starting with Shayne Vaughan and continuing at 4 p.m. with Gabe Glass. At 5 p.m., Thomas Montgomery will take the stage followed by Justin Cole at 6 p.m., Mountain Rose at 7 p.m. and The Morning Sons at 8 p.m.
K&C Fireworks of Tompkinsville is partnering with Entertain Glasgow to do a fireworks show that will start about 9 p.m. The fireworks show is expected to last about 15 minutes.
“We’re really excited to see that. It will be our first time partnering with K&C Fireworks,” Hawks said.
Entertain Glasgow anticipates a lot of traffic during the event. Hawks asks event goers to be patient. There will be parking in lot next to the park, with overflow parking in the field across from the park, she said.