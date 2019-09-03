Another day of sunshine, heat and humidity is upon us, with high temperatures hitting their ceiling – 90 degrees – Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be similar, before a moisture-starved cold front swings southeast through the area. We should stay dry, but cooler, drier air will filter in from the northwest, making Thursday very comfortable. Enjoy it while you can, before the heat cranks back up this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: 92˚ / 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 90° / 70° Partly Sunny
Thursday: 82° / 58° Mostly Sunny
Friday: 88˚ / 59˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: 91˚ / 63˚ Mostly Sunny
