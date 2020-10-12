Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has said the state will have “19 election days” this year, and the first one is nearly here.
Voters statewide can begin early in-person voting Tuesday under rules put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each county has at least one early voting location that will allow registered voters to cast their ballots each weekday and each Saturday from Tuesday through Nov. 2.
In Warren County, that early voting location is the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on College Street. Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said SKyPAC will be open for voting each weekday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until noon on the three Saturdays leading up to the Nov. 3 Election Day.
“We have the clerks and ballot judges ready, and we have enough voting stations to allow us to vote several people at a time and still have social distancing,” Yates said. “I’m pleased with the way it looks and the way it’s set up.”
Yates, who is expecting a voter turnout of 70 to 75 % in this election, is hoping voters take advantage of the early-voting venue as a way of reducing lines Nov. 3.
“We’re hoping to vote 20,000 people early at SKyPAC,” Yates said. “If we do that, we’re in great shape on Election Day.”
Warren County has 86,766 registered voters, according to the State Board of Elections website.
Yates said SKyPAC early voting is open to all Warren County voters, regardless of precinct. She said SKyPAC, along with the courthouse, will have a drop box for voters wanting to drop off absentee ballots.
As in the June primary, registered voters were able to go to the govoteky.com website and request an absentee ballot for the general election. That portal closed Friday, and Yates said the final requested absentee ballots should be mailed this week.
She pointed out that anyone who requested an absentee ballot will not be able to vote in-person either at SKyPAC during the early period or on Election Day.
“You have to vote that ballot,” said Yates, who pointed out that those using absentee ballots can mail them in or put them in the drop boxes available during business hours outside the courthouse and SKyPAC.
“The drop boxes are only out during regular business hours,” she said. “We want to keep those monitored.”
Those wanting to cast their vote in-person on the traditional Election Day will have more choices Nov. 3 than they had in the June 23 primary, when Phil Moore Park was the only polling place.
On Nov. 3, Warren County voters can go to one of six locations to cast their ballots: SKyPAC, Warren Central High School gymnasium, Living Hope Baptist Church gymnasium, Phil Moore Park, Ephram White Park and Buchanon Park.
Those polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Like Warren County, voters in neighboring southcentral Kentucky counties will have the opportunity for early in-person voting beginning Tuesday.
Some of the region’s early-voting venues are:
- Allen County: Allen County Fiscal Courtroom.
- Barren County: Barren County Clerk’s Office.
- Butler County: Butler County Clerk’s Office.
- Logan County: Old National Guard Armory at 190 S. Winter St. in Russellville.
- Simpson County: Simpson County Historic Courthouse.
