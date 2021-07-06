Kentucky’s community and technical college system has frozen tuition for its students – a boon for Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and similar colleges across the state as they aim to recover from pandemic-driven enrollment declines.
“We’re still the most affordable option in southcentral Kentucky,” said James McCaslin, SKYCTC’s provost, noting the college’s tuition will remain at $179 per credit hour. “Our goal at SKYCTC is to ensure that students graduate debt free.”
Paul Czarapata, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, applauded the decision in a blog June 15.
“The 16 colleges of KCTCS have the lowest tuition in Kentucky, and it will stay the same low cost for another year. Our board of regents voted last week to freeze tuition at the same rate students are paying now, which is $179 per credit hour for Kentuckians. This is less than half the cost of Kentucky’s four-year universities,” Czarapata wrote.
In his message, Czarapata framed the move as a bid to preserve opportunities for students to get ahead without spending a fortune. He highlighted various scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the Kentucky lottery-funded Work Ready Scholarship, among others.
“Although we’re over the top excited to freeze our tuition, there are many ways to pay for college, go for free or almost free. Some of our students have no out-of-pocket expenses because of grants and scholarships,” he wrote.
Recent college enrollment data show that the higher education sector – especially community colleges – are facing financial challenges.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found that higher education enrollment fell to new lows this spring, dropping to 16.9 million from 17.5 million, marking a one-year decline of 3.5% or 603,000 fewer students. That’s seven times worse than the decline a year earlier, the center noted.
While every institution sector saw undergraduate enrollment dip in the spring, “community colleges remain hardest hit,” the center said, noting a decline of 9.5% or 476,000 fewer students.
More than 65% of the total undergraduate enrollment losses occurred in the community college sector, according to the center.
McCaslin said SKYCTC has seen a drop in enrollment, though not nearly as steep as some of its sister schools. Some community colleges across the state saw declines as steep as 20%, McCaslin said, while SKYCTC was down about 3% to 5%.
McCaslin attributed the college’s apparent resilience to federal coronavirus relief and the school’s work to “hybridize” its course offerings long before the concept became a mainstream fixture of pandemic life.
Most of its course lectures were already offered online before the COVID-19 struck, and it already allowed students to sign up for in-person labs at their convenience, McCaslin said.
With many community colleges enrolling low-income students, SKYCTC’s efforts to cut costs for students may have also played a role.
McCaslin said SKYCTC forgave the outstanding balances of students between spring of 2020 and this spring. SKYCTC also used a large portion of the relief money set aside for the institution and gave it directly to students, McCaslin said.
The college’s DC to Finish Scholarship – which offers free tuition to students who earned high marks in their high school dual credit courses – also helps save students money, McCaslin said. Many SKYCTC students earn their associate degree completely debt-free, McCaslin said.
“You truly can graduate from SKYCTC debt-free,” he said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.