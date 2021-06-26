GLASGOW – The water was low but spirits were high Saturday at Beaver Creek Park.
After a one-year, pandemic-imposed hiatus, Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue was back. And visitors to the city of Glasgow park welcomed the chance to enjoy the food and fun after months of having such activities shut down by COVID-19 precautions.
“We’re just glad to be out and to be able to do something like this,” said Jeffrey Young, who drove from Bowling Green with his wife and young daughter to enjoy the festival that included a smorgasbord of food trucks, many inflatables, live music, pony rides and floating lazily down a Beaver Creek that was shallow after days of dry weather.
“A friend from Glasgow that I work with told me about it,” Young said. “It’s a beautiful day, so we wanted to get out and enjoy the weather. Plus, we get to go tubing.”
That “tubing,” or riding inner tube-like inflatables down the creek, was a highlight of the third Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue event.
Youngsters and adults, perhaps motivated by temperatures that were creeping toward 90 degrees, began lining up for the short trip down the cool creek shortly after the event’s 2 p.m. opening.
Volunteers at the event organized by the city of Glasgow’s Entertain Glasgow organization expected the creek to be crowded for hours.
“The tubing is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., but there’s usually a line,” said Jamie McFarlin, who was volunteering at the tubing venue. “I expect it will be 6 before we cut it off.”
McFarlin said she came to the “Tubes” event two years ago and was so impressed that she decided to volunteer this year for its return.
“It’s a great time to bring our community together,” she said. “People can come out and have fun, listen to music and float down the creek.”
In the early afternoon, as people staked out positions for watching musical performers like Glasgow’s Justin Cole and Bowling Green’s The Mornin Sons and food trucks encircled the grassy area near the stage, Entertain Glasgow committee member Kelsey Stephens said she was expecting a record turnout this year.
“We had 2,000 people come out the first year and about 2,500 the second year,” Stephens said. “I expect at least 4,000 this year.
“This is an outdoor event, so it’s safe. People haven’t had a lot going on for the past year, so I think they’ll be ready to come out.”
The response from food truck vendors offering the event’s signature barbecue along with burgers, hot dogs and more was another indication that people are anxious to put the pandemic behind them, Stephens said.
“We have more food trucks than normal,” she said. “We had to have a waiting list.”
One of those vendors, Carl Chaney with Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green, said he was expecting a big day.
“We always enjoy coming to Glasgow,” Chaney said. “We do good business here.”
Like Stephens, Chaney said people are welcoming the chance to get out in public again now that Gov. Andy Beshear has lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have a lot of events booked,” he said. “People are wanting to get out. Last night (Friday) was the biggest crowd I’ve seen for the live music in Circus Square Park.”
Saturday’s Tubes, Tunes and Barbecue event, which culminated with a fireworks show put on by K & C Fireworks of Tompkinsville, is the first of four summer events planned by Entertain Glasgow.
Stephens said “Concert on the Square” events in downtown Glasgow are scheduled for July and August, followed by the “Groove and Glow” hot-air balloon event in September at Glasgow Municipal Airport.
“We’re expecting a massive crowd for Groove and Glow,” Stephens said. “The last time we had it (2019), we had about 10,000 people.”