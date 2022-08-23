Turnout low for session on county's road needs

Growth — whether it be the explosion of houses in southern Warren County or the impending influx of visitors to a planned Buc-ee's supersized convenience store in Smiths Grove — was the topic of the day Monday at the city of Bowling Green's Neighborhood and Community Services building.
But this growing issue resulted in little growth in public input as the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County held a session on transportation as part of its continuing efforts to update its Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
A total of eight residents showed up for the session, which included presentations from city, county and state officials about current road projects and future needs.
"I was disappointed in the turnout," said Alan Palmer, a former Bowling Green city commissioner and one of the residents in the audience. "I'm glad the people there did have some input.
"We need more input if we're going to address our rapid growth. We have to be able to tell our government officials what we want. If we don't provide input, they may think there's no interest in certain projects."
The projects discussed Monday will almost certainly draw interest as Warren County continues the explosive growth that is taxing the transportation infrastructure.
"Growth is the biggest challenge," said Joe Plunk, chief engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 3 office in Bowling Green. "Bowling Green is growing quickly, but we still have budget issues because the state road fund is based on the gas tax and it's divvied up among all 120 counties."
Those budget constraints, Plunk said, force KYTC to be "reactive rather than proactive" on many road projects, citing the Three Springs Road widening now in the right-of-way acquisition phase.
"The growth along Three Springs Road has been going on for 20 years," Plunk said.
While that project and the Nashville Road widening to the Simpson County line are examples of "reactive" developments, Plunk pointed out that efforts are underway to get ahead of the crowds that are expected to flock to the 54,000-square-foot Buc-ee's slated to come to Smiths Grove.
"We've never seen anything like it," Plunk said of the Buc-ee's that will have 116 gas pumps and 565 parking spaces on a 31-acre site in the southeast corner of the Smiths Grove interchange (exit 38) on Interstate 65. "It will be like two Super Walmarts."
In hopes of avoiding some of the traffic jams that plagued the Richmond Buc-ee's after its opening earlier this year, a widening of the I-65 exit ramp is in the state's road plan along with construction of a roundabout along Ky. 101 at the entrance to Buc-ee's.
"There have been a lot of negotiations with Buc-ee's," Plunk said. "There will be a roundabout at the main entrance. We're working with them on what other improvements will be needed."
Plunk and his fellow panelists — Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordinator Karissa Lemon, Bowling Green City Engineer Melissa Cansler and Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore — touched on a number of planned and proposed projects that could help address the increased traffic volume in a county that grew by more than 20,000 residents from 2010 to 2020 and is projected to add another 70,000 residents by the year 2050.
Among them: Improvements to Ky. 622 (Plano Road) and Ky. 185 (Richardsville Road), progress on developing the bicycle and pedestrian master plan that envisions a 20-mile bicycle/pedestrian loop around Bowling Green that connects all of the greenways that have already been developed, and plans to widen and improve a section of Cave Mill Road that will require city, county and state involvement.
"We're looking to relieve congestion," Cansler said. "Our biggest concern is with the main connector roads that feed into the city."
Some of the projects discussed aren't yet on any road improvement plan but are on the wish lists of Monday's panelists. Among them:
- A roundabout at the entrance to Kereiakes Park across from Hampton Drive.
- An interchange with Interstate 165 along Elrod Road.
- A new I-65 interchange in the Rich Pond Road area.
- A "northern loop" road that would provide better commuting from the Kentucky Transpark area to the southern end of the county.
A video of Monday's session will be posted on the warrenpc.org website.
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said the comprehensive plan update process will continue with a September meeting on housing and an October meeting on future land use. Peterson said specific dates for those meetings haven’t yet been set.