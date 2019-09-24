When Warren Fiscal Court entered an agreement last year with Indiana-based Energy Savings Group, the payoff on the $5.7 million investment was expected to come over a period of years.
The dividends are coming in a little sooner than expected.
According to Warren County Justice Center Superintendent James Marcrum, the energy upgrades made possible through the contract with ESG are already resulting in savings throughout 42 buildings operated by the county. And, at Monday's fiscal court meeting, the savings were augmented by a $17,220 payment from the Tennessee Valley Authority's Energy Right for Business incentive program.
Marcrum explained that the payment – presented by ESG representatives John Waddle and Teresa Barton and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Public Relations Specialist William Unseld – is a result of the county switching from an antiquated heating and cooling system at the courthouse to a modern heat pump system.
"The TVA program is based on going from another type of fuel to their electric system," Marcrum said. "We went from an old steam boiler system to a high-efficiency electric heat pump, so that allowed us to ask for the incentive."
Marcrum said the contract with ESG is expected to pay for itself through energy savings over the 18-year term of the contract. He said the county is more than keeping pace with savings projections as more-efficient lighting and HVAC units are installed.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon welcomed the TVA incentive, saying: "With the type of investment we've made for the people of Warren County, it was an appropriate investment from TVA."
Buchanon said the $5.7 million investment in the ESG program appears to be paying off.
"We're saving a considerable amount of money over and above what we were anticipating," he said. "I think this will be one of the better investments we've made."
While hearing the good news about the TVA grant and the results of the energy savings program, the fiscal court's magistrates approved the following spending items Monday:
• A $10,631.87 bid from Cintas First Aid and Safety for a 24-month contract for the defibrillator and oxygen units at Warren County Parks and Recreation.
• An expenditure of $2,041.39 to Stewart Richey Construction for repairs to a water leak at Buchanon Park.
• An expense of $7,757.10 for the County Clerk's office to prepare tax bills.
• A two-year, $29,070-per-year bid from Caveland Environmental Authority for portable toilet service for county parks.
• An expense of $1,967.65 to Global Industrial for an outdoor spill containment unit for mosquito spraying.
• An expense of $3,061.77 to Wright Implement for repairs to a bush hog and tractor for the county parks department.
• A payment of $2,300 to Miller and York Properties for flooring at the Warren County Regional Jail.
Buchanon said fiscal court will again deviate from its schedule of Friday meetings and next meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
