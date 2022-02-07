Western Kentucky University will be the site of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors’ quarterly business meeting and a listening session open to the public this week.
The public listening session will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Knicely Conference Center. The business meeting will also be at the Knicely Center at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The listening session will be an opportunity for any individual to speak to the board.
TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said listening sessions haven’t been held in person as much since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic so officials are looking forward to this week’s event.
“First and foremost, TVA is public power,” Brooks told the Daily News. “It’s important to engage with the public as often as we can. There are no topics that are off the table. We want to hear the thoughts from those who want to attend. They can provide anything they want to present. It really is a listening session. The board members want to hear what’s on their minds.”
To help ensure public health and safety, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
Face masks will be required for all participants, regardless of vaccination status.
Social distancing will also be in place. Seats will be spaced 6 feet apart, which may limit the number of participants, based on room size. Those feeling ill should not attend.
Individuals wishing to address the board during the listening session have the choice of speaking in person or submitting written comments.
Registration of speakers and submission of written comments must be made through the board’s webpage at www.tva.com/board no later than noon ET Tuesday.
Individuals without computer access may also register to speak or arrange to submit written comments by contacting Wilson Taylor, TVA’s ombudsman, at 865-776-7015.
During the quarterly meeting the next morning, the board will consider agenda items such as the report of the Audit, Finance, Risk, and Cybersecurity Committee, report of the People and Governance Committee, report of the External Stakeholders and Regulation Committee, report of the Operations and Nuclear Oversight Committee, information items and a report from president and CEO.
“The board of directors operates independently,” Brooks said. “They set their own agenda to provide direction and guidance to the TVA. What we see in writing is about as much as we know what they intend to cover.”
The quarterly business meeting will be streamed live at 9:30 a.m. It can be viewed live from the board’s webpage at www.tva.com/board. The link will be available a few minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
For more information, call TVA public relations at 865-632-6000. People who plan to attend the meeting and have special needs should call that number.
Anyone who wishes to comment on any of the agenda in writing may send their comments to TVA Board of Directors, Board Agenda Comments, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902.