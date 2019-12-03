The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a water safety notice Monday pertaining to transmission work on the Barren River in Warren County.
The utility is replacing lines that cross the Barren River downstream of Barren River Boat Dock, which is near Boatlanding Road in Bowling Green. Work will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and run through the following Monday afternoon.
Watercraft operators should avoid the area. There will be safety patrol boats on either end of the transmission work that will monitor marine channels 13, 16 and 81.
“We know that people like to use the water for recreation, even when it’s cold,” TVA spokeswoman Malinda Hunter said. “So we always want to make sure they’re notified.”
TVA manages about 16,200 miles of looping transmission line. This system requires routine maintenance that often involves replacing its aluminum-wired cables, which can operate at 500,000 volts.
When TVA crosses a road, the agency works with local Department of Transportation personnel to create roadblocks.
The main safety risk is the possibility of boats getting tangled in the wire. Since it’s not live wire, there isn’t an electrocution risk, according to Hunter.
“It’s the same thing as pulling a rope across the river,” Hunter said. “It’s safe on the water … we just issue this so people are aware of the work and can stay away from the area.”
