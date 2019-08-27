Planning for the energy future, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has two main options: maintain a short-term contract or join a 20-year “evergreen” contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency President Doug Buresh presented a third, less viable option – joining KYMEA – to the BGMU board Monday.
Following years of rate increases, blocked renewable projects and inefficient investments from Kentucky Utilities, small municipalities across the state disbanded from the state’s largest utility to create a more democratic utility agency, according to Buresh.
KYMEA’s goal is to reduce customers’ energy costs while providing transparency and “a voice in decision making,” Buresh said.
Charles Musson, BGMU’s bond attorney and counsel for KYMEA, described the organization as a “project agency,” because members have the possibility to together fund new energy sources.
The most notable KYMEA-funded project is an 800-acre solar farm in eastern Kentucky that could be online by 2022. (The joint agency is still predominantly coal-based.)
KYMEA estimated BGMU would spend 6.2 cents per kilowatt-hour with its agency versus 7.5 cents per kWh with TVA.
For BGMU, one major issue with this proposal boils down to transmission: TVA owns the power lines that run through Bowling Green – so BGMU would have to construct about 30 miles of wires to connect to the nearest non-TVA transmission network, Iverson said.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued rules in 1996 to equalize the power marketplace by reducing “undue discrimination in access to the monopoly-owned transmission wires that control whether and to whom electricity can be transported in interstate commerce.”
But TVA is exempt, so TVA transmission lines only carry TVA power.
“That’s a card they’re never going to let go of,” Iverson said.
Building the needed transmission to leave TVA could easily cost BGMU between $100 million and $200 million.
So, for now, BGMU will likely stick with TVA.
Ernie Peterson, TVA’s general manager for Kentucky, presented a pitch for TVA’s 20-year “evergreen,” automatic renewal contract, which would entail BGMU being bound to TVA for 20 years beyond the day the local utility announces it wants to terminate the contract.
With the new contract, TVA would offer a 3.1 percent “partnership credit” – basically a monthly rebate – to any of its customers that agree to sign.
On Monday, 15 of TVA’s 154 local power companies had signed up.
Several BGMU board members voiced concerns regarding the long-term commitment.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who is also a BGMU board member, expressed concerns about whether unforeseen expenses such as a dam failure would affect rates and whether BGMU could add generation, such as a community solar farm.
When TVA addresses its coal ash ponds, for example, it could spend $3 billion, or it could spend as much as $10 billion, according to Iverson.
If it’s on the higher end, there could be a rate change that isn’t subject to the rate protections in the 20-year proposal.
Todd Davis, a BGMU board member, questioned whether a 20-year commitment would be the wisest decision – in case there’s a solution presented to the current transmission problem.
“If an arrangement is proposed during those 20 years… we can’t act on it,” Davis said.
But despite concerns, Iverson suggested this long-term plan might be the best available option, offering “stability.”
BGMU could vote on TVA’s proposed contract as early as the next meeting Sept. 9.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggersdailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
