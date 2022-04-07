The Tennessee Valley Authority is requesting public feedback on a proposal to build a solar farm on more than 1,000 acres of farmland in Logan County.
The project would be built by Russellville Solar LLC and is expected to generate up to 173 megawatts of alternating current.
The proposed development would cover about 1,088 acres of a 1,569-acre project site two miles southwest of Russellville.
The Daily News reported earlier that the project would employ as many as 450 workers to build the solar farm, with construction beginning in 2022 and to be completed in the fall of 2023.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said public input is a crucial step in the process of entering into the power purchase agreement for the proposed solar farm.
“TVA is a transparent organization, and we want to capture public input on our projects to ensure we make the right decisions,” Fiedler said. “We want the public to have that input in regards to the decisions the TVA makes on energy. It’s a very important process and we want the community to get involved and tell us what they think about these projects. We are public-powered.”
Fiedler said the solar farm would help TVA reach its goals of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050 and producing 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2035.
“What I think people don’t understand is TVA is nearly 60% carbon-free and leads the southeast in carbon-free generation,” he said. “Folks need to be proud about that. We are focused in on creating an energy portfolio that is clean and attracts jobs and investment. There are a lot of great things going on here in terms of renewable energy.”
The draft environmental assessment includes two alternatives: a no action alternative and an action alternative.
Under the no action, TVA would not purchase the power generated by the project under the 20-year power purchase agreement with Russellville Solar LLC, and TVA would not be involved with the project.
Under the proposed action alternative, Russellville Solar LLC would construct and operate the 1,088-acre solar farm.
TVA’s website said the solar facility would consist of arrays of either crystalline silicon or thin-film panels, a substation and battery energy storage system, a switching station, an operations and maintenance building, access roads and all associated cabling and safety equipment.
The public comment period ends May 3. All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
Comments can be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to nepa@tva.gov and by mail in writing to Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W Summit Hill Dr., WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902.