A security fence surrounds the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp.’s Kentucky Transpark substation on Commonwealth Blvd. in Bowling Green, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, as the Tennessee Valley Authority makes plans to build a new switching station at the Transpark on the north side of Fred Madison Road near Glasgow Road and a two-mile power line to connect to the existing transmission line. Because the power lines could potentially have an impact on residences, businesses and farms in the area, TVA has started a public comment period that runs through Aug. 29 to gather input from property owners in the Transpark area via email, mail or phone about the route of the transmission lines and the location of the switching station. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Envision AESC’s electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant coming to the Kentucky Transpark promises to provide power to the southcentral Kentucky economy.
But first it and other new Transpark factories need power – plenty of it.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said industrial customers in the Transpark have requested an initial capacity of 66 megawatts. One megawatt is enough to power 1,000 homes, according to the Consumer Energy Center.
As a result, TVA plans to build a new switching station at the Transpark and a two-mile power line that will connect to an existing transmission line in order to power Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp.’s new substation on the north side of Fred Madison Road near Glasgow Road.
In addition, TVA will identify and purchase rights-of-way for two future power lines that would connect to the proposed Transpark switching station.
But, because the power lines could potentially have an impact on residences, businesses and farms in the area, TVA has started a public comment period that runs through Aug. 29.
Input from property owners in the Transpark area about the route of the transmission lines and the location of the switching station will help TVA determine how to proceed with the project.
“We’re waiting to go through the public comment period to verify which direction we want to go,” said Scott Fiedler, a TVA public relations executive. “People can respond to us through email, regular mail or phone.”
Fiedler said TVA has two proposed routes for the right-of-way purchase. He said information about the routes and proposed sites for the switching station are available online at the tvavirtual.com/transpark website.
That website has maps of the proposed transmission project and pictures of the pole structure.
That website said the preferred route for the transmission lines will be announced in the fall. Easement purchases are scheduled to begin in 2024, and the lines are expected to be in service in the summer of 2025.
Those wanting to give input to TVA can send email to newtransline@tva.gov or send regular mail to Gina Howard, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN, 37402-2801.
The phone number for giving input is 800-362-4355.
“It’s critical that residents look at the website and share comments with us,” Fiedler said. “Those comments do matter. You have a say in what we do and how we do it.”
