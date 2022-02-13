For the past two years, Stephen Coomer has left dog food for a small canine, now named Sally, who regularly appeared near Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green.
Despite wanting to take her home, Sally was always too scared to approach Coomer, a Bowling Green native, who would come by just a few times a month to landscape as part of his job for Turf Works.
It was believed she was in the care of a homeless man who could often be found in the area, but she wasn’t well-fed.
Coomer’s routine continued until Sally suddenly stopped coming by late last fall. There was also no sight of her apparent owner.
It seemed as if the friendly but distanced relationship between the two companions had come to an end.
But as fate would have it, their paths would finally cross for good with Coomer recently adopting Sally from the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
Over the last few weeks, Sally has made friends with Coomer’s other dog, Azalea, and now has a permanent, loving home.
“It all fell into place 100%,” Coomer said as his pets playfully wrestled beneath him.
“It’s just great to have another dog. When I’m at work, I’m excited to come home. It’s all happened for a reason.”
Officials at the humane society estimated Sally is about 8 years old and is a full-blooded blue heeler.
Coomer has had pervious experience adopting dogs from the shelter, but he said no previous experience compares to this.
“It’s just crazy she had been out there so long,” Coomer said. “If I would’ve ever caught her, I would’ve brought her home. But the way it played out, and the way it went through the humane society was perfect.”
The duo’s reunion came about thanks to a post Coomer made about Sally’s disappearance on the Nextdoor app.
Soon after his post, Amanda Brooks, an adoption counselor at the humane society, contacted Coomer on Facebook and told him they had found his friend.
After Sally was found by the humane society, Brooks fostered and looked after the dog before finally reuniting the duo.
Brooks said Sally was found near O’Reilly Auto Parts on Scottsville Road, and Brooks had to spend most of an entire weekend trying to get Sally to come up to her.
Finally, the canine was brought in to the shelter Sept. 6, and she was eventually reunited and adopted by Coomer on Feb. 6.
“I think that it’s the most perfect outcome I could’ve hoped for,” Brooks said. “He had an attachment with her way before I got involved. He has a love for all animals he comes in contact with through his job. He has built shelters and taken food out to other animals as well. She deserves nothing but an amazing home, and that’s where she is at now.”
She added the humane society is currently full of animals ready for adoption, including several dogs still looking for their forever home.
Now, Sally can be found playing with Azalea, who is a 10-year-old Australian shepherd/Labrador mix Coomer has had since she was a puppy.
“It’s been great for Azalea because she actually has somebody to give her some exercise,” he said. “They have had just one decent fight so far, but they have really gotten along.”
Coomer said the humane society played a critical role in their reunion, and that the shelter deserves a fair amount of spotlight.
He also has one piece of advice for anyone thinking about adopting a furry friend.
“If you are thinking about it – don’t think about it, go and do it,” Coomer said. “They (the dogs) need the help. It’s just crazy how much they do with the clinic there as well. I’m not against breeders ... but there are so many good animals there at the humane society.”
The transition for Sally has mostly been smooth, but Coomer said she still is a bit anxious and he has to go with her when she wants to go outside.
But thanks to a bit of luck and a few helping hands, Sally now has her forever home.