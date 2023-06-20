Two people charged in Bowling Green with sex trafficking face new charges in federal court following the return of a new indictment.
Portier Quartez Govan, 36, of Memphis, and Brittany Renea Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, had previously been charged federally with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.
A superseding indictment unsealed Thursday charges Govan and Howard with obstruction and Govan with interstate transportation for prostitution and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Govan and Howard are accused of knowingly conspiring between Aug. 8-11 to force an adult woman to engage in commercial sex trafficking.
The two were arrested Aug. 11 by the Bowling Green Police Department after officers on that date responded to a report of a disturbance at Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road.
The obstruction counts relate to allegations Govan on that date instructed Howard to delete electronically stored evidence pertaining to commercial sexual activity and that Howard instructed the alleged victim to give false information to law enforcement, according to the new indictment.
Govan is also accused of transporting the alleged victim from Tennessee to Kentucky on Aug. 9 with the intent for the woman to engage in prostitution.
According to an arrest citation from Aug. 11, a woman who was detained by police at the Ramada Inn appeared "visibly scared" and asked to speak with officers at the police department.
The woman reported having met Govan and Howard several days earlier, with Govan telling her she was pretty and asking if she wanted to hang out with them for a while, the citation said.
“Govan and Howard eventually took her phone, vehicle and keys and forced her to engage in sexual activity with several men at the Ramada,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation.
The day before the arrests, Govan produced a handgun and pointed it at the woman’s head as he drove her vehicle, the alleged victim told police.
“Next, he pointed the handgun a few inches in front of the victim and fired a round,” Dillon said in an arrest citation. “The bullet went through the front passenger side door.”
Conspiring to commit sex trafficking carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion is punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
Obstruction can carry a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, while the charges of transporting someone across state lines to engage in prostitution and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison.
Govan and Howard are set to be arraigned June 28 on the new charges in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
