Two Allen County men face federal drug and weapons charges.
A federal grand jury indicted Justin White, 33, and Gabriel Shockley, 37, both of Scottsville, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine based on allegations that they acted together Sept. 24-27, 2019, to sell 50 grams or more of meth.
White and Shockley are also charged with separate counts of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so. White is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The two men appeared for arraignment Friday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
A grand jury indicted them Aug. 12, but the case was not unsealed until Wednesday.
The federal case developed from state charges that were brought against the two men last year.
Kentucky Court of Justice records said Shockley was arrested Sept. 27 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded on that date to a Puncheon Creek Road address regarding suspicious activity and saw Shockley exit the residence with a machete in his right hand, an arrest citation said. Shockley dropped the machete and was detained by law enforcement, who found suspected meth in a glasses case in his pants pocket, according to his citation.
Deputies were given consent to search a vehicle parked in Shockley’s driveway and found in the back seat under a jacket a brown box that contained several plastic containers of suspected meth, court records said.
Shockley told deputies that he had taken a gun from the car and brought it into the residence, and deputies searching the address found the gun near a shopping bag containing smaller bags of marijuana, according to his arrest citation.
White was arrested Oct. 3 by the sheriff’s office and initially charged in state court with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at White’s Sunset Hill Drive address.
Law enforcement searching the house and two outbuildings on the property found about 30 grams of suspected meth, two rifles, a handgun, $4,302 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest citation.
White was later located by Scottsville Police Department officers at an East Cedar Street residence and arrested.
The federal conspiracy charge against both men and the drug possession charge against Shockley carry a penalty of 10 years to life in prison.
The count accusing White of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking carries a penalty range of five years to life in prison.
