City police arrested two people Wednesday who are suspected of stealing packages from porches.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle and a person who took a package from the porch of a residence.
Police located and stopped the vehicle about 20 minutes after receiving the call.
The occupants were in possession of many items believed to be taken from homeowners across town, according to BGPD.
Dayna Nicole Abbott, 40, of Adairville, and James Sanders, 19, of Bowling Green, were arrested on a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property (valued at less than $500).
Police were able to return property to three people, according to BGPD.
