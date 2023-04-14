A standoff between city police and a man who was the subject of several warrants lasted eight hours Friday and ended with his arrest.
Adrian C. Barnes, 37, was attempting to avoid being served with the warrants and spent the better part of the day in a residence at 1648 Johnson Drive, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
A portion of Johnson Drive was closed to traffic for several hours Friday.
BGPD crisis negotiators attempted to convince Barnes to surrender and after negotiations failed, the BGPD's Critical Response Team was called in to extract Barnes, who had barricaded himself inside the home.
Barnes surrendered to police without incident around 5:15 p.m., BGPD said.
Barnes was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth, two grams or more), receiving stolen property (firearm), engaging in organized crime, criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender.
City police also arrested Kelsie Lindsey, 20, of Bowling Green, and charged her with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, based on allegations that she attempted to hide Barnes from police.
