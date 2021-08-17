A child exchange devolved into violence Monday in Barren County, leading to two arrests.
The Cave City Police Department said officers responded to White Street regarding complaints of an assault and shots fired.
Police located Colton King, who was bloody and appeared to have been a victim of a physical assault. King said Rusty Xaysana had come to the residence for a child exchange.
While at the residence, the people there exchanged words, leading to a physical altercation.
Xaysana said King fired shots as he and another person drove away from the residence, according to police.
Officers determined children were walking along the street during the incident.
Xaysana, 23, was charged with a count of second-degree assault.
King, 22, was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.