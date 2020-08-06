A three-county police pursuit ended Wednesday in Warren County with the arrest of two people on multiple charges.
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota that had failed to stop at a stop sign on Old Bardstown Road in Barren County.
The Toyota fled from the trooper, who learned from the car's license plate that the owner had active warrants against him.
The pursuit continued on multiple roads in Barren, Edmonson and Warren counties before a tire deflation device was deployed on Louisville Road in Warren County, stopping the Toyota.
The driver, Cody Brady, 25, of Rocky Hill, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, menacing, resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, failure to/improper signal and failure to wear a seatbelt.
A passenger, Brittney Decker, 26, of Park City, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and menacing.
Brady and Decker were also served with multiple warrants.
