Two people were arrested Monday after deputies received a report of shots being fired on Plano Road.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies received the shots-fired complaint around 8 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Plano Road.
A witness claimed to have seen a woman shoot at a vehicle in the parking lot of a church.
The vehicle later returned to pick up the woman and was stopped by deputies on Scottsville Road.
The passenger, Ashley Miller, 23, of Bowling Green, said she had been in an argument with the driver, Bradley Jones, 23, of Bowling Green, at Baymont Inn and Jones struck her.
Miller said she shot at the vehicle in an attempt to hit a tire, according to the sheriff's office.
Miller was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fourth-degree assault. He was also served with 10 unrelated warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.