Police arrested two people in Logan County after locating a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said a deputy saw a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling on Hopkinsville Road near U.S. 68 By-Pass on Friday. After learning the car had been reported stolen in Tennessee, a traffic stop was conducted at a convenience store on Sportsman Club Lane.
The driver, Taylor Hanks, and the passenger, Presley Yates, were taken into custody.
Hanks and Yates claimed they did not know the car was stolen and that it was gifted to them by a mutual friend, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies discovered the car had a broken rear driver's side window and an altered steering column, along with a cut-off catalytic converter in the back seat, the sheriff's office said.
Hanks, 27, and Yates, 25, both of Russellville, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), theft by unlawful taking and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance. Hanks was also charged with operating a vehicle on a license suspended for DUI (third offense).