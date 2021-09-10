Law enforcement investigating multiple reports of stolen vehicles in Edmonson County arrested two people Wednesday accused of crashing two of the vehicles and then running away.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, the agency was notified of a vehicle theft in the Cedar Springs community by a couple who reported that a Ford Fusion belonging to them had been stolen from their daughter's residence.
The couple reported that they were nearly struck by the vehicle while attempting to stop the theft, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy and an Edmonson County constable attempted to make a stop on the Fusion, which appeared to be accompanied by two other vehicles.
A pursuit ensued, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour and continuing into Grayson County, where the Fusion and Kia Optima that had been reported stolen crashed. The drivers of those vehicles ran from the scene before they could be reached by law enforcement.
Cell phones were located in the crashed vehicles.
Later that day, officers with the Leitchfield Police Department found a man at a gas station who had marks on him consistent with airbag burns.
After questioning, the man, identified as Edwin Leoset Carrillo, 18, of Louisville, was determined to have been the driver of the stolen Kia, according to the sheriff's office.
Carrillo reportedly told law enforcement he was part of a crew responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins overnight, the sheriff's office said.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers in Leitchfield made contact with another man at Walmart who showed minor injuries consistent with a crash, and investigation determined him to be Victor Escobar, 18, of Lousiville, who police say is tied to the theft of the Ford Fusion.
Carrillo was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and speeding.
Escobar was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), speeding, reckless driving and no operator's license.
They were both booked into Hart County Jail.