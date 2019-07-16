Two arrests were recently made in Glasgow in connection with a drive-by shooting July 1 on Roseville Road near Trojan Trail.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Wednesday on Tanglewood Drive, where they located oxycodone, hydrocodone and a shell casing that matched casings at the scene of the shooting.
Robert Christopher Farmer, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault by complicity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity.
On Friday, police arrested a juvenile suspected of firing the shots during the drive-by and charged him with first-degree assault and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Police have not released the identity of the victim, who was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.