Two people were arrested Tuesday in Allen County following a drug investigation.
According to the Scottsville Police Department, officers conducted a controlled drug purchase in which Dylan J. Hardin, 27, of Scottsville, arrived in a 1998 Dodge Dakota.
Hardin drove off in an attempt to flee, with police pursuing him across a field on Washington School Road before Hardin crashed his truck and attempted to run from officers, SPD said.
Hardin was apprehended and taken into custody. He is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police obtained a search warrant for an address on Jefferson School Road and arrested Michael D. Neal, 31, of Scottsville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
About 1.3 ounces of meth and 3.1 grams of marijuana were obtained, according to SPD.
