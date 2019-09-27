Two Glasgow men were arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force.
A detective witnessed a drug transaction between Ron Woodard, 45, and Kelly Kerney, 41, in a convenience store parking lot on Lexington Drive, the task force said. As they left the parking lot, agents conducted simultaneous traffic stops on both vehicles.
Kerney had bought methamphetamine and threw it out the window of his vehicle as he was being pulled over, according to the task force.
Kerney was charged with tampering with physical evidence and careless driving.
When agents took Woodard into custody, they found about 14 grams of meth in his waistband at the scene, and a subsequent search of his residence led to the discovery of about 167 additional grams of crystal meth and more than $31,000, according to the task force.
Woodard was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
