Two people were arrested Friday in Glasgow on multiple drug charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers went to a Grandview Avenue residence to investigate a drug complaint. After receiving consent to search, police found materials used to manufacture methamphetamine, along with syringes, suspected heroin, gabapentin and marijuana.
Michael Bruton and Rachael Fields, both of Glasgow, were arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bruton was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.