Two men are accused by police of being the source of fentanyl that contributed to the overdose of a 14-year-old boy.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the teenager was dropped off at an area hospital on April 8 after a suspected overdose. He died five days later from medical complications, BGPD said.
Detectives investigating the death determined that Lwin Ko, 25, and Lar Mu, 20, were the source of the fentanyl.
Ko was stopped by city police on Tuesday outside Jumpin Jacks on Stonehenge Avenue.
At the time he was stopped, Ko was in possession of 15 M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia, BGPD said.
Ko admitted to trafficking in fentanyl as a means to make money to purchase fentanyl to use, his arrest citation said.
Ko was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mu was located Wednesday at his residence by police and was found to be in possession of a pill containing suspected Percocet and fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, BGPD said.
Mu has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ko is due to appear in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing on his charges, while Mu’s preliminary hearing is set for April 26.
Both men are in Warren County Regional Jail under $10,000 cash bonds.
