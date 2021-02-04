Two Bowling Green men were arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
Agents were performing surveillance on a Grider Pond Road residence during a drug investigation when they observed Joseph Budd leave the home as a passenger in a vehicle about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The task force said agents knew Budd was the subject of outstanding arrest warrants, and the vehicle was stopped on Planters Way by the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team. Budd led police on a foot pursuit for about a block before he was captured, the task force said.
Police seized suspected methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells and digital scales from Budd and the vehicle, according to the task force.
As agents were obtaining a search warrant for the Grider Pond Road home about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Joshua Bledsoe, who lives at the residence with Budd, was seen attempting to leave the area in a car that had been parked in the driveway.
Detectives approached Bledsoe as he attempted to leave, and he backed his vehicle into one of the drug task force vehicles at a high rate of speed, causing moderate to severe damage and nearly striking a detective, according to the task force.
Bledsoe was removed from the vehicle with some resistance by two task force detectives, and Bledsoe said there was about an ounce of meth in the car’s console and a syringe in his pocket, the task force said.
Agents executed a search warrant at the residence and found nearly a pound of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, two handguns and $4,112 in cash, according to the task force.
Bledsoe, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He was also served with a warrant for violating parole.
Budd, 21, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
On Thursday, a federal criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky that charges Budd with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of an unregistered firearm.
