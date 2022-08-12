Two people were arrested Thursday after a woman reported to city police that she had been forced by them into sex with several men.
Portier Quartez Govan, 36, address unknown, and Brittany Renea Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of human trafficking (commercial sex activity).
Govan faces additional charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to arrest citations, the BGPD responded Thursday to a report of a disturbance at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road.
Officers detained several people at the site, including a woman who was with Govan and Howard who appeared "visibly scared" and asked to speak with officers at the police department.
The woman told police she had met Govan and Howard several days ago at a gas station near the Ramada Inn and that Govan told her she was pretty and asked if she wanted to hang out with them for a while, according to Govan's arrest citation.
"Govan and Howard eventually took her phone, vehicle and keys and forced her to engage in sexual activity with several men at the Ramada," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation.
The woman disclosed to police that Govan got upset with her Wednesday while he was driving her vehicle, produced a handgun and pointed it at her head, court records show.
"Next, he pointed the handgun a few inches in front of the victim and fired a round," Dillon said in an arrest citation. "The bullet went through the front passenger side door."
City police found a bullet hole in the front passenger side of the woman's vehicle, according to court records.
When Howard spoke with detectives, she denied knowledge of the allegations, and said she no longer wanted to speak with police after detectives confronted her with a human trafficking charge, records show.
The investigation is ongoing and police believe additional state or federal charges are likely.
Govan and Howard appeared Friday for arraignment in Warren District Court, where not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf and public defenders appointed to represent them.
Govan remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond, while Howard remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond.
They are both due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
