Two people accused of taking part in a robbery at Cash Express last week in Bowling Green were arrested Friday in Owensboro.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the robbery, which took place July 26 at the check-cashing business on Russellville Road.
Police obtained surveillance footage of a man wearing a black baseball cap and a gray button-up shirt who appeared to display a firearm while robbing the business.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed Brian Aubrey and Krustle Lujan as suspects.
Owensboro Police Department officers made contact with Lujan and informed her that Aubrey was wanted in a robbery case, and Lujan was advised to call police if she made contact with him, according to an arrest citation.
Officers conducted surveillance on Lujan’s Owensboro apartment and obtained information that Aubrey was there.
On Friday, police made contact with Lujan, who denied Aubrey was in the apartment, her arrest citation said. Police located Aubrey in the apartment.
Aubrey, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Lujan, 39, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.