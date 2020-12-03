Two people were arrested in Edmonson County on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Silent Grove Church Road on a report of a group of people attempting to steal a vehicle.
Deputies found a BMW loaded onto a trailer hooked to an unoccupied, running truck with the driver's door open.
Deputies found Brandon Coy, 32, of Brownsville, and Sydney Sawyer, 20, of Bee Spring, hiding behind a barn on the property, and both admitted arriving at the property in the truck being used to take the BMW, according to the sheriff's office.
Coy and Sawyer said a third person was with them, but that person fled when law enforcement arrived.
Coy and Sawyer were each arrested on a count of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000).
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office received a complaint about a second stolen vehicle, which was located less than two miles from the incident on Silent Grove Church Road The person who fled the scene on Silent Grove Church Road is believed to have been responsible for this theft, according to the sheriff's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.