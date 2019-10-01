Two men were arrested Sunday night in Edmonson County on drug charges.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol on Cub Run Road saw a 1993 GM extended cab truck shut off in the westbound lane and facing the wrong way. The deputy made contact with the driver, Timothy W. Taylor, 38, of Munfordville, and found he had an active indictment warrant out of Grayson County.
While searching Taylor, police found a bag of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia containing suspected meth residue, according to the sheriff's office. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a container with 18 suspected codeine pills and more drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
A passenger, David Kerr Jr., 51, of Horse Cave, was also found to have a small bag of meth on him, according to the sheriff's office.
Both men were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain required insurance, obstructing a highway and improper parking in a traveled portion of highway, while Kerr was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) and disorderly conduct.
