Two people were arrested Saturday in Edmonson County on theft and forgery charges.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said a three-week undercover investigation led to the arrest of Erik Harley Anderson, 26, of Bee Spring.
Anderson was served with an arrest warrant at his residence, where deputies located firearms and suspected drugs. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence and found multiple guns, drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana and suspected stolen tools, the sheriff's office said.
One firearm was reported stolen in Tennessee.
Anderson was charged with first-degree forgery, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking (more than $500) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Also arrested was Sydney Sawyer, 19, of Bee Spring, who is accused of using her social media account to assist Anderson in selling the stolen items. Sawyer was arrested on felony drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.
