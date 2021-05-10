Reports of a disturbance at T.J. Samson Community Hospital led to the arrest Saturday of two people suspected of stealing a vehicle from the hospital.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers were called to the hospital, making contact with security there who said two men had been belligerent with staff.
Through investigation, police identified the men as Daniel J. Taylor and Edward F. Kiper, both of Louisville, and learned they had arrived at the hospital in a vehicle pulling a trailer that had been reported stolen from Green County, GPD said.
Taylor abandoned juveniles who were with him at the hospital and he and Kiper then stole a vehicle belonging to the hospital, according to GPD.
The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on West Main Street and officers found Taylor hiding in a creek bed. Kiper was located on West Liberty Street.
The juveniles, who were not harmed, were released to a family member, GPD said.
Taylor and Kiper were each charged with receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking (auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and third-degree criminal mischief.
Taylor was also charged with four counts of abandonment of a minor, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.
