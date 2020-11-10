Two people were arrested Monday on felony theft charges on Glasgow after police fielded a shoplifting complaint.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers were called to Wal-Mart to investigate the complaint, which resulted in the arrests of Jeremy R. Kennerly of Glasgow and Cecily N. Kennerly of Louisville on charges of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.