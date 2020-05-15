Two people were arrested Thursday in Simpson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected heroin and other drugs.
An arrest citation said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Nashville Road in Simpson County was stopped Thursday for a violation.
The passenger, Kathy Elliott Anglea, 52, of Westmoreland, Tenn., told agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force that she was carrying a marijuana vape pen in her purse, according to an arrest citation.
Agents went on to find a pipe in her purse with suspected methamphetamine in it, the citation said.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up several bags of suspected heroin in powder and edible gummy form, along with suspected meth and marijuana in multiple forms, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money, the citation said.
The driver, Brenton Anglea, 37, of Westmoreland, Tenn., told agents he bought the heroin in Tennessee, and agents found text messages on his phone that indicated drug trafficking, according to his arrest citation.
Both people were arrested on charges of importing heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to produce insurance card.
