City police arrested two Bowling Green men early Wednesday after another man accused them of stabbing him.
Frankie Rogers, 34, and Melvin McCathren, 32, were charged with first-degree assault in connection with the reported incident.
According to arrest citations, the Bowling Green Police Department responded shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex on Parkside Drive regarding a reported assault.
Officers made contact with Joshua McCarty behind an apartment, who told police that Rogers and McCathren jumped him and stabbed him before leaving the scene in a brown van, an arrest citation said.
McCarty had an apparent stab wound to his abdomen.
Through prior contact with Rogers, city police were able to locate both him and McCathren at Countryside Village Mobile Home Park on Shive Lane.
McCathren told police that McCarty confronted both him and Rogers with a metal pipe, with McCathren reportedly telling McCarty that he wasn't interested in fighting.
McCathren said that McCarty went back inside the residence, and he and Rogers both walked to a gas station on Morgantown Road to call for a ride, an arrest citation said.
Rogers told police that McCarty confronted he and McCathren with a metal pipe outside the apartment complex on Parkside Drive, but kept their distance from McCarty.
McCarty's brother then walked outside, and Rogers said he and the brother set aside ongoing differences they had with one another before he and McCathren left, the citation said.
According to court records, the accounts from McCathren and Rogers changed multiple times, particularly regarding who was at the scene.
McCathren and Rogers were each placed in Warren County Regional Jail under $10,000 cash bonds.
