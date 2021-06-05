Two people suspected of involvement in the theft of a truck from the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department have been arrested.
Kentucky State Police said an investigation into the Feb. 24 theft resulted in the arrests of Joy D. Bonds, 41, of Scottsville, and Charles E. Underhill, 56, of Bowling Green.
Bonds is charged with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more), third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Underhill is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.